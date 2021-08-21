Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: August heat featuring scattered storms, rip risk remains elevated

By Claire Fry
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Saturday! Expect temperatures to feel summery in the 80s for your weekend evening plans, with isolated showers and storms possible. At night, it’s been a struggle lately to see temperatures drop below 70, particularly in Wilmington. That pattern will continue for the foreseeable future, with middle and upper 70s Wilmington and the coast and lower 70s inland.

Your First Alert Forecast will continue to highlight the dangerous risk of rip currents across our area beaches through early tomorrow. Henri will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it moves north this weekend. Tropical Storm and Hurricane watches will likely be upgraded to warnings soon.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Grace made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, the first of the year, on the mainland of Mexico. We’re also watching a tropical wave that carries low odds of development early next week. Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, with seasonably hot and stormy conditions at play for much of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: you can find a custom-tailored ten-day outlook at your fingertips with your always free WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
UPDATE: Pender School Board votes to require masks to start school year
"It's not going to work unless we get you out of the gang." Sheriff McMahon questions mission...
WECT EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff Ed McMahon shares thoughts on TRU Colors following double homicide arrests
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: high rip current risk at the beach, typical summer fare otherwise
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: unsettled end to the week, growing rip current danger at the beach
Beachgoers are being extra cautious.
Henri brings dangerous rip currents, hazardous water conditions to N.C. coast
Henri brings dangerous rip currents, hazardous water conditions to N.C. coast
Oak Island warns people to stay out of the water because of life-threatening rip currents