First Alert Forecast: August heat featuring scattered storms, rip risk remains elevated

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you this Saturday! Expect temperatures to feel summery in the 80s for your weekend evening plans, with isolated showers and storms possible. At night, it’s been a struggle lately to see temperatures drop below 70, particularly in Wilmington. That pattern will continue for the foreseeable future, with middle and upper 70s Wilmington and the coast and lower 70s inland.

Your First Alert Forecast will continue to highlight the dangerous risk of rip currents across our area beaches through early tomorrow. Henri will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it moves north this weekend. Tropical Storm and Hurricane watches will likely be upgraded to warnings soon.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Grace made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, the first of the year, on the mainland of Mexico. We’re also watching a tropical wave that carries low odds of development early next week. Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, with seasonably hot and stormy conditions at play for much of next week: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

