Wilmington police need help locating missing man

Cole has brown hair and hazel eyes and is carrying a duffel bag and backpack
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police need help locating Joshua David Cole who has been reported missing.

Cole is 22 years old, 5′5″ tall and around 145 lbs; he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Although it is unknown what he was last wearing, he is traveling with a duffel bag and backpack.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call (910) 343-3609.

