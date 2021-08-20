Wilmington police need help locating missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police need help locating Joshua David Cole who has been reported missing.

Cole is 22 years old, 5′5″ tall and around 145 lbs; he has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Although it is unknown what he was last wearing, he is traveling with a duffel bag and backpack.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please call (910) 343-3609.

