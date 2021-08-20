Senior Connect
Pender school board to hold emergency meeting

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Board of Education will hold a emergency meeting at 8 a.m., Saturday, August 21, to discuss COVID-19 safety protocols for schools.

The meeting will be held by telephone conference call and will be live-streamed here.

For those unable to watch the meeting electronically, access to the meeting will also be available via FM radio reception at the Dr. Katherine Herring Resource Center at 798 U.S. Hwy 117 S., Burgaw.

In July, the Board of Education mandated masks in schools for staff and students, claiming the decision was tied to state law.

Pender schools to follow state mandate, masks will be required

Three days later, the decision was reversed to make masks optional.

Pender County Schools reverses decision about face masks, parents split on ruling

