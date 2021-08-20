Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County will require unvaccinated people to wear masks in county buildings

Pender County officials announced Friday that all unvaccinated government employees and members...
Pender County officials announced Friday that all unvaccinated government employees and members of the public will be required to wear a mask while inside county buildings.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County officials announced Friday that all unvaccinated government employees and members of the public will be required to wear a mask while inside county buildings.

This requirement goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

“Because COVID continues to spread, the Pender County Board of County Commissioners approved a recommendation to establish a mask or face covering requirement. We are taking this cautionary measure for the safety of our employees and citizens,” said Chad McEwen, Pender County manager, in a news release.

Pender County officials say the requirement only applies to those who are not fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated means that two weeks have passed since receiving the second Moderna or Pfizer shot or two weeks since receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot,” according to the release.

All unvaccinated members of the public entering county buildings must wear a properly worn face covering or mask or have verification confirming their vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Fairmont man gets 15 years probation for role in 2018 fatal crash
‘Operation Hell Swamp’ targeted Brunswick County gang members, drug traffickers

Latest News

Road work
Brunswick County road to close Monday for pipe replacement project
Dosher Memorial Hospital (file)
Dosher to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, contractors, vendors
David Rouzer at the Port
Congressman Rouzer visits Wilmington port, talks about expansion and future goals
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported