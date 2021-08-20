Pender County will require unvaccinated people to wear masks in county buildings

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County officials announced Friday that all unvaccinated government employees and members of the public will be required to wear a mask while inside county buildings.

This requirement goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

“Because COVID continues to spread, the Pender County Board of County Commissioners approved a recommendation to establish a mask or face covering requirement. We are taking this cautionary measure for the safety of our employees and citizens,” said Chad McEwen, Pender County manager, in a news release.

Pender County officials say the requirement only applies to those who are not fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated means that two weeks have passed since receiving the second Moderna or Pfizer shot or two weeks since receiving the Johnson and Johnson shot,” according to the release.

All unvaccinated members of the public entering county buildings must wear a properly worn face covering or mask or have verification confirming their vaccination status.

