Over 50 water rescues reported at New Hanover County beaches
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington says over 50 water rescues were performed at New Hanover County beaches on Friday.
As of 5 p.m., 30 rescues were performed at Wrightsville Beach, 15 at Kure Beach, and eight at Carolina Beach.
The NWS has warned of dangerous, life-threatening rip currents off area beaches through the weekend as Tropical Storm Henri continues to churn off the North Carolina coast. The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it heads toward the Northeast.
Here are some tips if you see somebody caught in a rip current, according to the NWS:
- Don’t get into the water and put yourself at risk
- Get help from a lifeguard
- If a lifeguard is not present, call 911, then try to direct the victim to swim following the shoreline to escape
- If possible, throw the rip current victim something that floats
- Never enter the water without a floatation device
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.