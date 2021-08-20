Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Over 50 water rescues reported at New Hanover County beaches

The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported over 50 water rescues were performed at New...
The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported over 50 water rescues were performed at New Hanover County beaches on Friday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington says over 50 water rescues were performed at New Hanover County beaches on Friday.

As of 5 p.m., 30 rescues were performed at Wrightsville Beach, 15 at Kure Beach, and eight at Carolina Beach.

The NWS has warned of dangerous, life-threatening rip currents off area beaches through the weekend as Tropical Storm Henri continues to churn off the North Carolina coast. The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it heads toward the Northeast.

Here are some tips if you see somebody caught in a rip current, according to the NWS:

  • Don’t get into the water and put yourself at risk
  • Get help from a lifeguard
  • If a lifeguard is not present, call 911, then try to direct the victim to swim following the shoreline to escape
  • If possible, throw the rip current victim something that floats
  • Never enter the water without a floatation device

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Fairmont man gets 15 years probation for role in 2018 fatal crash
‘Operation Hell Swamp’ targeted Brunswick County gang members, drug traffickers

Latest News

Beachgoers are being extra cautious.
Henri brings dangerous rip currents, hazardous water conditions to N.C. coast
Savorez calls Wilmington home, with a scintillating menu of flavors from a world away.
Cape Fear Foodie: Festive foods
Back to School: Pender County preparations
Cole has brown hair and hazel eyes and is carrying a duffel bag and backpack
Wilmington police need help locating missing man