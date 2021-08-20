Over 50 water rescues reported at New Hanover County beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington says over 50 water rescues were performed at New Hanover County beaches on Friday.

As of 5 p.m., 30 rescues were performed at Wrightsville Beach, 15 at Kure Beach, and eight at Carolina Beach.

The NWS has warned of dangerous, life-threatening rip currents off area beaches through the weekend as Tropical Storm Henri continues to churn off the North Carolina coast. The storm is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it heads toward the Northeast.

Here are some tips if you see somebody caught in a rip current, according to the NWS:

Don’t get into the water and put yourself at risk

Get help from a lifeguard

If a lifeguard is not present, call 911, then try to direct the victim to swim following the shoreline to escape

If possible, throw the rip current victim something that floats

Never enter the water without a floatation device

