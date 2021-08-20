Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

More than 80 people at Duke basketball camp exposed to bacteria causing Legionnaires’ disease

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Michael Prunka
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 80 people are being treated after “likely being exposed” to the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease at a Duke basketball camp, a spokesperson said Thursday.

About 84 people reported flu-like symptoms including fever, muscle fatigue, nausea, and respiratory distress after attending the K Academy basketball camp for adults. It was held from Aug. 11-15, a news release said.

Duke infectious disease specialists are working with public health officials at the local, state, and federal levels. They believe the exposure likely happened in the training room in the Schwartz-Butters Building.

All who have been exposed have been contacted by Duke physicians, the release said

“Surprising, kind of a little worrisome, I guess, for, like, the Duke players if they use the same locker room,” Duke senior Lucas Carter said.

Duke environmental health specialists determined the exposure was limited to the training room. It is closed while mitigation and cleaning efforts take place. No other spaces in the building are affected, officials said.

No student-athletes were exposed to the bacteria or have reported illness, the release said.

Legionella isn’t contagious. Those who are sick pose no risk to family members or others, the release said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Fairmont man gets 15 years probation for role in 2018 fatal crash
‘Operation Hell Swamp’ targeted Brunswick County gang members, drug traffickers

Latest News

David Rouzer at the Port
Congressman Rouzer visits Port, talks about expansion and future goals
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
Bladen County Schools
Bladen County school board schedules emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols
Two former Lejeune Marines indicted in alleged neo-Nazi plot to target energy infrastructure