Columbus Co. correctional officer punched by inmate during Friday morning assault, officials say

pic of bars
pic of bars((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An officer at Columbus Correctional Institution near Whiteville was assaulted by an inmate Friday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Prison officials say the officer, a 17-year veteran, was punched by the inmate, causing the officer to fall and cut his head.

The officer was alert after the alleged assault and transported by paramedics for medical attention.

The Whiteville Police Department was notified and is investigating the incident, officials say.

“The Department of Public Safety will seek charges and is fully cooperating with the investigation. An internal investigation has been launched as well,” the agency stated in a news release.

