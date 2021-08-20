Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Henri brings dangerous rip currents, hazardous water conditions to N.C. coast

Beachgoers are being extra cautious.
Beachgoers are being extra cautious.(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Beach goers in Oak Island are being extra cautious.

“We are going to mainly stay up on the shore,” said tourist Katie Moore.

Many are not going in the water. If they are, it’s not far.

“Knee-deep is probably best, “said tourist Jessica Clyburn. “Just don’t wanna put myself at risk.”

The red flag flying at the water rescue station sends a message to beachgoers to not swim because of the high risk of rip currents. The dangerous waters are a a result of tropical storm Henri off the coast. But, water rescue chief Tony Young hopes the nice weather on land doesn’t fool anyone.

“It’s much more scary to me to have a big storm like that offshore with a nice day here on the beach, because that’s when people really get in trouble,” said Young.

Young says to not take shallow water for granted and that even standing in waist deep water can result in a tragedy.

“It all can happen so fast,” said Young. “You can go from standing there thinking this isn’t so bad to fighting for your life in just a matter of seconds,”

A father and son recently died in a rip current in Oak Island. Neighbors in the community are coming together to get the message out to visitors.

“I’ve seen their pictures on Facebook,” said Young. “They are flying our flag, the rip current warning flag, on their porches on the beach, and they are telling people that they see what the conditions are.”

Young says for anyone deciding to get in the water, whether it is for fun or to help a swimmer in trouble, should remember to bring a flotation device.

“It can be something as improvised as a cooler that seals really well that will float,” said Young. “Push it out in front of you, let that person grab the cooler instead of you and just hang on, get somebody’s attention and call 911, and we will come get you.”

Young included that Oak Island Water Rescue is working on a project to put QR codes at public beach accesses, which will provide a quick way for beachgoers to check the water conditions.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
Search warrants obtained by WECT shed new light on the double murder investigation connected to...
Deputies seize cell phone of TRU Colors executive in double murder investigation
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Fairmont man gets 15 years probation for role in 2018 fatal crash
‘Operation Hell Swamp’ targeted Brunswick County gang members, drug traffickers

Latest News

Savorez calls Wilmington home, with a scintillating menu of flavors from a world away.
Cape Fear Foodie: Festive foods
Back to School: Pender County preparations
Cole has brown hair and hazel eyes and is carrying a duffel bag and backpack
Wilmington police need help locating missing man
The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported over 50 water rescues were performed at New...
Over 50 water rescues reported at New Hanover County beaches