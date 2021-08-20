First Alert Forecast: unsettled end to the week, growing rip current danger at the beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon! Your First Alert Forecast will include variable clouds and sunshine across the Cape Fear Region today. Henri, breaking away from Bermuda, will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it makes an important turn north this weekend. The Cape Fear Region is likely to avoid direct impacts from Henri; enhanced swell and dangerous rip current activity is likely Friday and Saturday.

T.S. #Henri will generate dangerous rip currents along the coast on Friday and Saturday. Check with lifeguards and exercise extreme caution if you plan to swim in the ocean. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/aygbAx6aD2 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) August 20, 2021

Apart from any showers and storms, temperatures are set to grow to highs in the upper 80s to locally, near 90, which includes upper 90s and lower 100s for the heat index. At night, it’s been a struggle lately to see temperatures drop below 70, particularly in Wilmington. That pattern will continue for the foreseeable future, with middle and upper 70s through the weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Grace will strengthen in the southern Gulf of Mexico before making another landfall on the mainland of Mexico. Henri, breaking away from Bermuda, will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it makes an important turn north by the weekend. Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

