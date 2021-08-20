Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: unsettled end to the week, growing hazards at the beach

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast will include variable clouds and sunshine across the Cape Fear Region today. Henri, breaking away from Bermuda, will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it makes an important turn north this weekend. The Cape Fear Region is likely to avoid direct impacts from Henri; enhanced swell and dangerous rip current activity is likely Friday and Saturday.

Apart from any showers and storms, temperatures are set to grow to highs in the upper 80s to locally, near 90, which includes upper 90s and lower 100s for the heat index. At night, it’s been a struggle lately to see temperatures drop below 70, particularly in Wilmington. That pattern will continue for the foreseeable future, with middle and upper 70s through the weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Grace will strengthen in the southern Gulf of Mexico before making another landfall on the mainland of Mexico. Henri, breaking away from Bermuda, will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it makes an important turn north by the weekend. Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, which features a continuation of the hot and steamy August pattern: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a custom-tailored ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

