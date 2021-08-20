Senior Connect
Dosher to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, contractors, vendors

Dosher Memorial Hospital (file)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) — Dosher Memorial Hospital will require all employees, volunteers, vendors, and contracted staff and workers who work or do business in any hospital building or Dosher healthcare clinic to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospital officials say the vaccination series must be completed by Oct. 28 unless an exemption is submitted for medical or religious reasons.

“This mandate is in the interest in the health and well-being of our staff, patients, and public safety,” said Dr. Brad Hilaman, CEO and CMO of Dosher Memorial Hospital. “As most are aware, there is a strong movement across the US and NC to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. This is especially prevalent in the healthcare setting. The North Carolina Healthcare Association, which is comprised of the majority of hospitals in North Carolina, issued a board approved statement supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements.”

