Congressman Rouzer visits Port, talks about expansion and future goals

David Rouzer at the Port
David Rouzer at the Port(Michael Praats)
By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Each year the Port of Wilmington helps bring in and out billions of dollars worth of goods in and out of the country. On Friday, Congressman David Rouzer stopped by the port to take a look at the new growth and expansion happening down on the river.

There’s already projects in the works like the expanded new security area and entrance to the port, as well as repaving of container yards, but the big thing Rouzer is looking forward to is the deepening of the harbor.

Executive Director of the Port of Wilmington Brian Clark said while they are bringing in some of the biggest ships – they could be doing more.

“So the ship behind us is actually one of the largest that calls on the east coast today and the challenge that shippers have is that they can’t utilize them to their full capacity – it’s a 14,000 TU vessel but they are not loaded down to their max depth.”

Of course, any project of this kind is going to be expensive – one suggestion as far as funding goes is the proposed infrastructure bill but Congressman Rouzer is not convinced we will see it move forward.

“We’ll see what happens with the infrastructure bill that the Senate passed, I’m not certain that anything will take place in the house I’m not certain that they have the votes to bring it to the floor so we’ll have to see how all of that moves forward,” he said.

Despite his uncertainty on the bill, another bill that has passed does include $500,000 for the Port of Wilmington.

“The energy and water appropriations bill, completely separate from the major infrastructure bill that people are talking about right now – we were very pleased to get $500,000 included in that appropriations bill specific to the environmental study that needs to be completed to deepen the harbor here at the port,” Rouzer said.

When it’s all said and done the harbor deepening will cost millions of dollars and take several years to complete, but, Rouzer said it’s something that has to be done.

“The purpose is you have to be able to compete with all the other ports around the country and in order for this port to remain competitive, it’s going to be advantageous to have the extra 5 feet,” he said.

Right now the ships that dock in Wilmington are not loaded to their maximum capacity, but that additional five feet could make all the difference to put Wilmington’s port ahead of the pack.

