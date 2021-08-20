Brunswick County road to close Monday for pipe replacement project

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County road is scheduled to close next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe.

Mill Creek Road near N.C. 87 will close at 8 a.m. Monday. The road is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

The closure is necessary to allow bridge maintenance crews to replace a deteriorating pipe with a new, larger one.

Drivers will be detoured onto Ocean Highway East (U.S. 17), N.C. 87 and Danford Road to get around the closure.

NCDOT urges drivers to allow themselves more time for their commute and use caution around the work zone.

