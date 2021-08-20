Bladen County school board schedules emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting Friday evening “for the purpose of discussing and taking action on COVID-19 protocols.”

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. It will also be broadcasted virtually.

The Bladen County Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Fri, Aug 20, at 6p.m., for the purpose of discussing & taking action on COVID-19 protocols. The meeting will be open to the public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will also be broadcast virtually. — Bladen County School (@BladenCountySch) August 20, 2021

The school board, during its regular meeting on Aug. 9, voted to not require masks for students and staff, instead, choosing to encourage mask usage.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.