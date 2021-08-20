Bladen County school board schedules emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education has scheduled an emergency meeting Friday evening “for the purpose of discussing and taking action on COVID-19 protocols.”
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. It will also be broadcasted virtually.
The school board, during its regular meeting on Aug. 9, voted to not require masks for students and staff, instead, choosing to encourage mask usage.
