Whiteville City Schools update position on masks

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville City Schools has made face coverings mandatory for all staff and students while indoors and while in school transportation according to a statement released on Facebook Thursday evening.

The position statement was issued because of concern about the “extreme level of viral transmission in our community” as a way of maintaining in-person learning and continuing athletic programs.

In the statement, officials added that they will continue to evaluate their position on face coverings and to monitor the rate of transmission of the COVID virus.

