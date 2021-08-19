Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
The briefing was held Wednesday afternoon
Gov. Cooper urges businesses to require vaccinations or regular testing for employees
Indoor mask mandate in New Hanover County begins Friday
Mixed reaction to New Hanover County’s indoor mask mandate

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Crews filming scenes of "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
Film productions expected to spend record $409M in N.C. in 2021
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Sources: Cleveland County, N.C. man under investigation for explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, speaks about a bomb threat connected to a man in a black...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Police full news conference
A police report says the boy was locked in a day care van for two hours in 90-degree heat.
Boy left in locked day care van, owner charged