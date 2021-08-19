Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people have been charged in connection with the double murder that happened inside the home of the Chief Operating Officer of TRU Colors Brewing Co.

The three suspects are charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and conspiracy. They are being held in the New Hanover County jail.

One of the suspects is Raquel Daiquon Tyque Adams.

Sheriff Ed McMahon would not confirm details; however, he said there will be a news briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21, were killed. A woman, whose name was not released, was also shot and survived.

The murders happened in July at the Providence Road home of George Taylor III, COO of TRU Colors Brewing Company, which hires active gang members in an effort to reduce gun and gang violence. Taylor’s father, who is also named George, founded the company in 2017.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that Tyson was a “validated gang member.”

Tyson worked for TRU Colors though it is unclear if he was employed at the company at the time of his death. He is featured prominently in photographs in an article Forbes posted in April 2021 about the company and its strategic partnership with Molson Coors.

WECT also interviewed Tyson in January 2018 ahead of an event organized by TRU Colors, in which he said he was a member of the Gangster Disciples gang.

Adams, who is one of the suspects in the murders, was a member of the United Blood Nation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was arrested as part of Operation Dodgeball, which targeted gang members who were trafficking heroin. Adams pled guilty to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

Adams was released from prison in December 2018 and his parole ended in Sept. 2019, according to the NC Department of Corrections.

WECT reached out to George Taylor following the shooting. While he has declined requests for an on-camera interview, he sent this statement last month:

“Yesterday I lost a friend to violence. It’s unfortunately not the first time I’ve lost someone I cared about to violence, and each subsequent loss has weighed heavier as I see so much potential in these young men and women lost forever. Our whole team knows this, both affiliated and not. These incredible and selfless people are dedicated to driving peace on our city’s streets. And to that end, they have undoubtedly saved countless lives. But I don’t know if we ever get to zero. You see, violence comes from exclusion and a lack of opportunity, and so until all of us can come together and prioritize grace and understanding over blame and divisiveness, it will never go to zero. For peace to happen, it takes the whole city uniting and committing to change.”

This was the second shooting at a property owned by the Taylors. Both involved Tyson.

In November 2019, a shooting on Red Cross Street injured a 19-year-old. A home at 617 Red Cross Street was also struck by gunfire.

At the time, the home was owned by George Taylor, the founder of TRU Colors. Tyson was arrested on the scene and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a local ordinance violation and going armed to the terror of the people.

Wilmington Police are investigating after a fire at Tyson’s grave on Aug. 11. So far, no arrests have been made.

