Film productions expected to spend record $409M in N.C. in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Film production projects in North Carolina are on track to spend a record amount of money in the state in 2021, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday at EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington.

The expected $409 million would be the largest tally the state has seen since the creation of the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant in 2014. Additionally, the productions will create over 25,000 jobs for the state’s film professionals.

“We’ve all worked hard toward this banner year for North Carolina’s film industry,” said Cooper. “With our resilient communities and local businesses, and our growing reputation for inclusion and diversity, North Carolina will continue to provide a beautiful stage for film projects of all sizes in every corner of the state.”

This new in-state spending figure eclipses the state’s previous record of $373 million from 2012, when films “Iron Man 3” and “We’re The Millers,” along with televisions shows “Revolution,” “Homeland,” and “Banshee” were filmed in the state.

“These multimillion-dollar revenues for 2021 are great economic development wins for North Carolina,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our film industry, with its experienced production talent and compelling film locations, creates good paying jobs and positive economic impacts for our economy.”

A majority of the projects in the state have filmed, or will be filming, in southeastern North Carolina. These include television shows, “Florida Man,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Our Kind of People,” “Echoes,” “George and Tammy,” “Hightown,” and “Welcome to Flatch” (formerly “This Country”); and films “I.S.S.,” “The Black Phone,” “Christmas in Harmony,” “One Summer,” “Line Sisters,” and “Along for the Ride.”

