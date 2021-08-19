Senior Connect
Price gouging law now in effect as western N.C. reels from Fred

A car attempts to drive through flood waters near Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical...
A car attempts to drive through flood waters near Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina’s price gouging law is now in effect after Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency in response to heavy rains and flooding that are impacting the western part of the state due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

“Our hearts go out to the people in western North Carolina suffering the effects of flooding,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We do not want people’s heartache to be compounded by being victimized by fraudsters. North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect so businesses cannot take advantage of North Carolinians who are attempting to recover and rebuild. If you see it happening in your community, let my office know so we can hold them accountable.”

North Carolina’s law against price gouging, or charging too much in times of a crisis, goes into effect when the governor declares a state of emergency.

Report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

