Port City Politics: Week of August 16

Port City Politics
Port City Politics(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City Politics is a collaborative podcast between WECT and WHQR. Every two weeks, WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats and WHQR’s News Director Ben Schachtman will break down the latest happenings in local politics.

The Podcast will be available from both stations.

Three charged in double homicide

Three validated gang members were arrested and charged in the murders of Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21.

Dyrell Green, Omonte Bell, and Raquel Adams are each charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. They are being held in the New Hanover County jail under no bond. (At the time of recording there was limited information available).

Wilmington Police raise First Amendment concerns with Facebook policy

For 10 years the Wilmington Police Department has had a Facebook account, and for about 10 years, it appears comments were allowed. Then, in June of this year, the department decided it would start limiting who could and could not comment on their page.

The department claims they did this because of the increasingly foul language being used, and violent threats people were making, however, some legal experts question the legality of the department’s decision.

Biden Billboard

A billboard in Wilmington caught the attention of folks across the country, including Donald Trump Jr. The billboard showed President Joe Biden superimposed over an image of Afghanistan.

Wilmington anti-discrimination policy

Wilmington’s City Council approved an anti-discrimination policy, despite some outcry from local groups saying the measures did not go far enough.

