Pender Co. Board of Education approves virtual learning platform for elementary-aged students

The Pender County Board of Education unanimously approved a contract Thursday to partner with K12/Stride Learning Solutions to create a virtual learning platform for elementary-aged students in Pender County for 2021-22 school year.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
“Families who are interested in utilizing this virtual platform are asked to complete the form at this link to express their interest – https://bit.ly/PCSVirtualElemLearning,” Pender County Schools said in a news release. “Once this form has been filled out, parents will get a follow-up email containing information to a Zoom meeting with K12/Stride Learning Solutions and Pender County Schools staff to review what the virtual platform will entail. This meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23.”

