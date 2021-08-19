Man arrested for indecent liberties with a minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Raleigh man wanted by the Wilmington Police Department for sex crimes with a minor has been arrested by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Raleigh Team.

Antwon Tatum (28) has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Tatum is being held under a $650,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.