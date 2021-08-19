Senior Connect
Man arrested for indecent liberties with a minor

Antwon Tatum (28) has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent...
Antwon Tatum (28) has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Raleigh man wanted by the Wilmington Police Department for sex crimes with a minor has been arrested by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Raleigh Team.

Antwon Tatum (28) has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Tatum is being held under a $650,000 secured bond.

