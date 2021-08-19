Law enforcement officials to hold news conference on large number of drug prosecutions in Brunswick Co.

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Justice is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss “the successful prosecution of 26 defendants, including the highest-ranking member of the Bloods street gang in Brunswick County.”

The media briefing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

“This prosecution targeted defendants who trafficked large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine from Texas to Brunswick County,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “One defendant was responsible for trafficking almost 28 kilograms of cocaine. The prosecution also led to the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, and more than a dozen firearms.”

Expected to take part in the briefing are Acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker, III, Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram, Resident Agent in Charge (RAC) Shawn Stallo of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and District Attorney Jon David.

