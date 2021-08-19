Senior Connect
Friday Night Football: Week 1

High School Football
High School Football
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Ashley at South Garner

Hoggard at Northside-Jacksonville

Laney at D.H. Conley

Whiteville at North Brunswick

South Brunswick at Richlands

Trask at Topsail

Carolina Forest (S.C.) at West Brunswick

Wallace-Rose Hill at East Bladen

Lumberton at Fairmont

Rocky Mount Prep at East Columbus

West Columbus at Union

Heide Trask at Topsail

Jacksonville at SW Onlsow

Lejeune at Pender

Goldsboro at Clinton

Dixon at East Duplin

