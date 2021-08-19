Following rip current deaths, Oak Island announces project to put up warnings at every beach access

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After a father and son died in a rip current Wednesday in Oak Island, the town is taking action to avoid these tragedies in the future.

Oak Island Water Rescue announced that they have been working on a project to put up rip currents at every beach access. The project is expected to be finished by Labor Day.

The project will give every beach goer a chance to look at current rip conditions before getting to the beach.

Now, beach goers can check the current rip warning levels on the Oak Island Water Rescue website, which is updated every 15 minutes.

In light of yesterday's events, we're announcing that we have been working on a project to put rip current warnings at... Posted by Oak Island Water Rescue on Thursday, August 19, 2021

