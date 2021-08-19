Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Following rip current deaths, Oak Island announces project to put up warnings at every beach access

Rip current warning flag
Rip current warning flag(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After a father and son died in a rip current Wednesday in Oak Island, the town is taking action to avoid these tragedies in the future.

RELATED: Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier

Oak Island Water Rescue announced that they have been working on a project to put up rip currents at every beach access. The project is expected to be finished by Labor Day.

The project will give every beach goer a chance to look at current rip conditions before getting to the beach.

Now, beach goers can check the current rip warning levels on the Oak Island Water Rescue website, which is updated every 15 minutes.

In light of yesterday's events, we're announcing that we have been working on a project to put rip current warnings at...

Posted by Oak Island Water Rescue on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
The briefing was held Wednesday afternoon
Gov. Cooper urges businesses to require vaccinations or regular testing for employees
Indoor mask mandate in New Hanover County begins Friday
Mixed reaction to New Hanover County’s indoor mask mandate

Latest News

Jail cell (Source: WAFB)
LIVE: Law enforcement officials hold news conference on large number of drug prosecutions in Brunswick Co.
Police responded Thursday to a report of an explosive device outside the Library of Congress on...
Sources: Cleveland County, N.C. man under investigation for explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
LIVE: U.S. Attorney's Office holding news conference to discuss large drug case
A car attempts to drive through flood waters near Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical...
Price gouging law now in effect as western N.C. reels from Fred