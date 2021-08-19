First Alert Forecast: Henri worth watching closely, high rip current risk through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday. Your First Alert Forecast will include intervals of hot and steamy sunshine across the Cape Fear Region. Apart from any isolated cooling showers and storms, temperatures are set to grow to highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s - with upper 90s and lower 100s for the heat index. At night, it’s been a struggle lately to see temperatures drop below 70, particularly in Wilmington.

The tropics remain active. Grace made landfall along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula this morning.Toggling between hurricane and tropical storm status, it will strengthen in the southern Gulf of Mexico, and, finally, make landfall on the mainland of Mexico. Henri, breaking away from Bermuda, will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it makes an important turn north by the weekend. The Cape Fear Region is likely to avoid direct impacts from Henri; enhanced swell and dangerous rip current activity is likely Friday and Saturday.

Tragically, Wednesday's moderate rip current risk proved deadly at Oak Island; flags at least as intense as yellow will fly at Cape Fear beaches again this Thursday. Worse: red flag days are likely into the weekend as #Henri churns offshore. Use caution and tell your friends! pic.twitter.com/qQQT02xsTw — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) August 19, 2021

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, which features August doing its “August’ thing: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a custom-tailored ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.