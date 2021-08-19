First Alert Forecast: Grace slams Mexico, Henri worth watching closely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast includes intervals of hot and steamy sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Apart from any isolated cooling showers and storms, temperatures are set to grow to highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s - with upper 90s and lower 100s for the heat index. August will act like August in the surf, too, with breakers of one to three feet, a moderate rip current risk, and water temperatures in the lower and middle 80s.

The tropics remain active. Grace will hit Mexico twice, toggling between hurricane and tropical storm status as it moves over both land and warm water: first, the Yucatan Peninsula, then the southern Gulf of Mexico, and, finally, mainland Mexico. Henri, still close to Bermuda, will maintain strong tropical storm or hurricane strength as it makes an important turn north by the weekend. The Cape Fear Region is likely to avoid direct impacts from Henri; enhanced swell and dangerous rip current activity is probable in any case.

