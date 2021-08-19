Cut fiber line causing phone, internet disruptions in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County officials say phone and computer services have been disrupted in the county after a communications fiber line was severed Thursday.

The line was cut somewhere between Lake Waccamaw and Whiteville, with the disruption affecting multiple county offices including 911 services.

A county spokesperson said all 911 calls are being routed to a neighboring county to dispatch to local emergency entities.

All 911 services will remain uninterrupted during repair to the fiber line, the spokesperson said.

