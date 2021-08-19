Senior Connect
Congressman David Rouzer visits Brunswick Community College

Representative David Rouzer (R-NC) presents the school with a certificate
By Zach Solon
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC) paid a visit to Brunswick Community College Thursday to meet with school leaders and tour part of the campus.

School officials touted the college’s opportunities for students to go from BCC and into the workforce or transfer to another institution.

Brunswick Community College was recently named the best community college in the country by Smart Asset.

Rouzer says he wants students in his district to have an opportunity to succeed from a young age.

“That’s why they end up in the gangs in on the streets and everything because they don’t have anything that is of interest of them,” said Rouzer. “But you capture them early with what theyhave an aptitude in and it becomes fun and interesting, exciting, it’s a whole new world out there.”

The congressman presented the school with a certificate and took a tour around the campus to take a look at some of the programs including welding and computer technology.

