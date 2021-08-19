Senior Connect
Columbus County School Board to hold emergency meeting Friday

The school board will meet to discuss COVID-19 protocols ahead of the start of the school year
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Education has called an emergency meeting at 8 a.m. Friday, August 20.

The school board will meet to discuss COVID-19 protocols ahead of the start of the 2021-2022 school year next week.

No other business will be discussed.

The meeting will be held at 817 Washington Street, Whiteville, N.C.

