Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Child left in locked day care van; owner arrested

By Renee Beninate
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A day care owner is facing charges after a 5-year-old was locked inside a hot van for about two hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The child is OK after managing to open the vehicle’s door.

An arrest report says a woman came to the Alpha Omega Learning Center looking to pick up a preschooler, but when she asked employees where he was, the child was nowhere to be found.

The document says the boy then came through a side door, breathing hard and crying. His T-shirt was completely soaked with sweat.

The JSO says the boy was locked inside the day care’s van for about two hours without the air conditioner running. It was about 90 degrees outside.

When questioned by investigators, day care owner Marieka Richards said she double-checked the van, looking through the window and opening the back door, but didn’t see any children inside.

She’s been charged with child neglect.

According to the child’s family, the little boy is traumatized by what happened and is now afraid of long car rides.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Providence Road
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream
Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
The briefing was held Wednesday afternoon
Gov. Cooper urges businesses to require vaccinations or regular testing for employees
Indoor mask mandate in New Hanover County begins Friday
Mixed reaction to New Hanover County’s indoor mask mandate

Latest News

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Standoff ends as man near Capitol in pickup surrenders
Fairmont man gets 15 years probation for role in 2018 fatal crash
‘Operation Hell Swamp’ targeted Brunswick County gang members, drug traffickers
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Sources: Cleveland County, N.C. man under investigation for explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
FILE - Detroit Tigers catcher Bill Freehan is shown Feb. 24, 1975. Freehan, an 11-time All-Star...
Bill Freehan, catcher on 1968 champion Detroit Tigers, dies at 79