2 dead, about 20 unaccounted for after flooding from Fred in western NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - Two people were found dead and 20 remain unaccounted for after flooding in Haywood County as Fred moved through the area.

The names of those found dead have not been released.

Officials say 200 searchers are out Thursday searching home to home along the Pigeon River, clearing areas and making preliminary assessments of damage.

They said ground, aerial (drone), and swift water rescue teams are continuing intensive search efforts.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Sen. Thom Tillis will be joining Haywood County officials to tour flood-damaged areas.

There is significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed, officials said.

Residents hoping to access active search areas are being asked to present identification before entering restricted areas.

Engineering teams will be arriving to work on assessing damage and constructing temporary bridges.

The emergency shelter at Tuscola High School is housing eleven people Thursday.

A new helpline is also in place for anyone seeking assistance related to the storm. The helpline number is 828-356-2022. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Types of assistance available through the helpline:

Missing person information

Food, housing assistance

Special needs assistance

Volunteer or donation opportunities

Other storm-related needs

Residents with immediate life-threatening needs should call 911, otherwise use this number for all other needs.

