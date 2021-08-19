Senior Connect
2 dead, about 20 unaccounted for after flooding from Fred in western NC

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)(AP)
By WYFF
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - Two people were found dead and 20 remain unaccounted for after flooding in Haywood County as Fred moved through the area.

The names of those found dead have not been released.

Officials say 200 searchers are out Thursday searching home to home along the Pigeon River, clearing areas and making preliminary assessments of damage.

They said ground, aerial (drone), and swift water rescue teams are continuing intensive search efforts.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Sen. Thom Tillis will be joining Haywood County officials to tour flood-damaged areas.

There is significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed, officials said.

Residents hoping to access active search areas are being asked to present identification before entering restricted areas.

Engineering teams will be arriving to work on assessing damage and constructing temporary bridges.

The emergency shelter at Tuscola High School is housing eleven people Thursday.

A new helpline is also in place for anyone seeking assistance related to the storm. The helpline number is 828-356-2022. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Types of assistance available through the helpline:

  • Missing person information
  • Food, housing assistance
  • Special needs assistance
  • Volunteer or donation opportunities
  • Other storm-related needs

Residents with immediate life-threatening needs should call 911, otherwise use this number for all other needs.

