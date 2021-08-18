Senior Connect
Upcoming Coastal Duck Derby goes virtual

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons Center announced Wednesday the 6th Annual Coastal Duck Derby will be held virtually on Friday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

The event will be streamed live and the winners of the race announced on the Coastal Horizon’s Facebook page.

Traditionally, 20,000 yellow rubber ducks are launched down the water slide at Jungle Rapids Water Park into the lazy river and prizes are awarded to the three people whose adopted ducks cross the finish line first, second, and third.

It costs $5 to adopt a duck; adoptions can be made here. Prize details can be found here.

“The community loves our annual Duck Derby and the great odds of winning a prize,” said Coastal Horizons’ President and CEO, Margaret Weller-Stargell. “We had hoped to conduct it in person this year. However, the Delta variant is proving to be incredibly contagious and putting too great a strain on our healthcare system, so we are announcing today it is in the best interest of all our volunteers, staff, and participants to hold Duck Derby virtually for 2021. The fact this event draws a tremendous number of children, many of whom aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine, weighed heavily in our decision. We must all do what we can to prevent hospitalizations and save lives.”

The event is a fundraiser for the Crisis Intervention Services provided by Coastal Horizons including the Rape Crisis Center, Open House Youth Shelter, and the Open House Transitional Living Program.

