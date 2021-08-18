Senior Connect
UNCW begins fall semester, student health center prepares for weekly COVID-19 testing

Students walk to their first day of class at UNCW
Students walk to their first day of class at UNCW(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students and professors at UNCW are officially back in the classroom.

”It’s very exciting to be back on campus and doing in-person classes again,” said UNCW student Sophie Sonderegger.

Much like having a wallet, phone and keys, everyone will also need a mask. Current students say they are reminded at every turn to follow the university’s mask mandate.

”Even in the buildings, the RA’s, if you don’t have your mask on, they are constantly telling you to put your mask up, and any classes the professors are like, ‘If you don’t wear a mask, we cannot have you in our class,’” said UNCW student Anika Kabir.

Every unvaccinated student and staff member will be required to get tested for COVID-19 every week. Workers at the student health center say it will be a simple process.

“You swipe your ID card, you will do a self-swab test and be on your way, so we anticipate people will be in the facility between three and five minutes, and then we will call anyone who is positive and we do that in less than an hour,” said director of UNCW’s student health center Katrin Wesner-Harts.

Anyone who is unvaccinated and does not show up for the weekly test will receive two warning letters from the health center. Missing a third week of testing would result in a more drastic penalty.

“After the third time, a residential student would lose their housing contract with no refund and be expected to come back in the spring, and an off-campus student and faculty or staff would lose their access to the campus network, so their email and those kind of things,” said Wesner-Harts.

With the university implementing safety precautions, students hope to have as normal a school year as possible, considering the skyrocketing number of COVID cases.

”I’m glad to be back and hopefully we have a smooth semester,” said Sonderegger.

