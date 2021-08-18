Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online

Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
By Gray New staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for allegedly selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay.

Tangtang Zhao, 34, is accused of selling 125 authentic cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 buyers in March and April, the Justice Department said in a news release.

He charged customers around $10 per card, according to the department.

The department said Zhao got the cards through his job as a licensed pharmacist working for “Company 1,” described as a pharmacy that distributed and administered COVID-19 vaccines at locations nationwide.

“Knowingly selling COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated individuals puts millions of Americans at risk of serious injury or death,” Special Agent in Charge Emmerson Buie Jr. with the FBI’s Chicago Field Office said in the release.

“To put such a small price on the safety of our nation is not only an insult to those who are doing their part in the fight to stop COVID-19, but a federal crime with serious consequences.”

Zhao is charged with 12 counts of theft of government property. He could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for each count if he’s convicted.

Zhao was arraigned Tuesday. CNN reports he pleaded not guilty and was ordered by the judge to tell his employer he’d been indicted.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday for New Hanover County
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an incident on Saint Andrews Drive Tuesday...
Wilmington police investigate shooting on St. Andrews Drive
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months...
Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison
Laralee Williams is charged with several counts of animal cruelty
Shallotte woman facing several animal cruelty charges
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in central NC pond

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
R. Kelly sex abuse trial openings start in Brooklyn court
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials recommend booster shots
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Gov. Cooper to provide an update on COVID-19
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas high court rules Democratic lawmakers can be arrested