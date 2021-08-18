Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Olympian auctions Tokyo medal for infant’s life-saving heart surgery

Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
Maria Andrejczyk posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.(CNN / Twitter)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Olympic athlete’s selfless act to help a young boy is not going unnoticed.

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk posted on her social media saying she heard about an infant who needed life-saving heart surgery and felt the need to help.

The power of social media strikes again.

The athlete posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Cześć kochani! Długo na tym nie myślałam, była to pierwsza zbiórka na jaką weszłam i wiedziałam, że jest to ta...

Posted by Maria Magdalena Andrejczyk on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A Polish supermarket chain, Zabka, won the auction with a bid of $125,000.

That money will allow the boy to get the surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.

To make the story a little sweeter, she says the supermarket decided to give the medal back to Andrejczyk, making it a donation to the boy’s cause.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday for New Hanover County
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an incident on Saint Andrews Drive Tuesday...
Wilmington police investigate shooting on St. Andrews Drive
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months...
Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison
Laralee Williams is charged with several counts of animal cruelty
Shallotte woman facing several animal cruelty charges
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in central NC pond

Latest News

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge
Police in New York issued an Amber Alert for Jaila Puello, 7, of Queens. The suspect is Jean...
Amber Alert: 7-year-old in N.Y. believed in immediate danger
FILE - Sam Hunt performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31,...
Country star Sam Hunt pleads guilty to drinking and driving
FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo migrants stand stand in line at a respite center after...
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York; Grace a hurricane