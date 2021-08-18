Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: tropics stay active, indirect impacts likely

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! After bringing spotty to numerous downpours to the Carolinas Tuesday, the remnants of Fred will slog through the Mid-Atlantic Region Wednesday. The Cape Fear Region will remain under a very humid atmosphere Wednesday - an environment that will readily convert intervals of steamy sunshine into scattered showers and locally heavy storms. Expect temperatures in the 80s in the air and the surf; the rip current risk remains moderate.

Other items of interest in the Atlantic Basin include Tropical Storm Grace, which is likely to blossom into a hurricane and make two distinct, impactful landfalls on Mexico in the coming days. Also, Tropical Storm Henri ought to be monitored as it churns near Bermuda. Henri has a chance to strengthen into a hurricane as it hooks west and north toward New England or Maritime Canada by the weekend. Here in the Cape Fear Region, Henri is likely to enhance swell and rip current activity.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

