First Alert Forecast: scattered showers still in effect, tropical systems strengthen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy hump day evening to you! The Cape Fear Region will remain under a very humid atmosphere tonight - an environment that will readily convert intervals of steamy sunshine into scattered showers and locally heavy storms. Overnight temperatures will cool off into the middle 70s with balmy winds out of the southwest. Expect your Thursday to feature more sun, but still contain a risk of showers or locally heavy storms.

Items of interest in the Atlantic Basin include Hurricane Grace, which is likely to make two distinct and impactful landfalls on Mexico in the coming days. Also, Tropical Storm Henri ought to be monitored as it churns near Bermuda. Henri has a chance to strengthen into a hurricane as it hooks west and north toward New England or Maritime Canada by the weekend. Here in the Cape Fear Region, Henri is likely to enhance swell and rip current activity.

Visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember: a customizable ten-day outlook is always available with your WECT Weather App!

