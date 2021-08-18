Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

COVID deaths, hospitalizations to increase in coming weeks, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

That would be around 41,000 additional deaths; the virus has already killed 623,000 Americans.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a higher threshold of people vaccinated ahead of the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday for New Hanover County
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an incident on Saint Andrews Drive Tuesday...
Wilmington police investigate shooting on St. Andrews Drive
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months...
Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison
Laralee Williams is charged with several counts of animal cruelty
Shallotte woman facing several animal cruelty charges
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in central NC pond

Latest News

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul airport obstacles
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti’s earthquake victims are still overwhelming hospitals
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Haiti's hardest-hit areas still await aid after quake
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California