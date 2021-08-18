Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Back To School: Pender County Schools

Back to School
Back to School(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is visiting each district in our area and highlighting what each school system is doing to protect its students and staff from COVID-19.

In Pender County, the first day of school on Monday will be very different from last year.

The last touches like a fresh coat of paint and a final scrubbing of the floors are being put on schools like North Topsail Elementary

Leaders removed the social distancing stickers for cleaning this summer and they wont be making a return, as they aren’t required anymore.

“It’s back to a normal classroom setting, and how you’d see it before COVID hit,” said district spokesman Alex Riley.

Desks are in their usual places, and students are switching classes and moving about the school as they did in years past.

Teachers already have their rooms decorated, and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their students.

“I don’t know what normal is anymore, I don’t know if any of us know what normal is, but I’m excited to have children back,” said teacher Bridget Wortman. “If you think about it, hopefully this will be the first year in three years our children will have a stable August through May school year, 2018 was the flood from Florence and we kind of transitioned back in after that and then we had COVID and again COVID so the children are coming to us with needing advancement that we’ve never seen before.”

While you’ll still see strict cleaning, water fountains roped off, and hand sanitizer stations in place, more areas of each school, like cafeterias, are opening up to students this fall.

Masks are optional in Pender County Schools, per the board’s decision in July, and it’s likely to stay that way, unless something changes on the state level.

It’s one of the top questions the district gets, as well as calls on alternatives to face-to-face learning.

The district planned a new virtual school, called the Pender Innovative Learning Academy, but that option is only available to middle and high schoolers.

“For elementary students, at this time, we don’t have a virtual learning option. There’s still some discussion going on with the board, as well as administrators behind the scenes, to see if it’s something we do need to put forward,” said Riley.

They’re important back to school decisions so controversial; leaders say many parents have called asking how to pull their child out of the district all together.

“I encourage you to talk to your school. There are homeschool alternatives, they can un-enroll you,” explained Riley. “Parents, they can always come back and enroll their student after the first semester ends or even during the first semester if they feel more comfortable. We’ll certainly accept a child back into our school buildings, but again it’s just a decision that parents have to make, and we know it’s a tough decision.”

A year full of tough choices as the district hopes for a fall finally free of disruptions from hurricanes or the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday for New Hanover County
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an incident on Saint Andrews Drive Tuesday...
Wilmington police investigate shooting on St. Andrews Drive
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months...
Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison
Task Force 11 (NHC Fire Rescue, Wilmington Fire) makes rescue in western NC
New Hanover County, Wilmington firefighters rescue 13 adults, two children in western N.C. floods
Laralee Williams is charged with several counts of animal cruelty
Shallotte woman facing several animal cruelty charges

Latest News

Two family members, a father and son, did not survive after getting stuck in a rip current near...
Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier
Adopt a Duck for the Annual Coastal Duck Derby
Upcoming Coastal Duck Derby goes virtual
Doctors say low vaccination rates are the reason we’re dealing with a new surge of COVID-19...
More NHRMC nurses get vaccinated, urge others to do the same
A billboard in Wilmington.
Amid Afghanistan fallout, Wilmington billboard depicts President Biden eating ice cream