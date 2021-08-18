Senior Connect
Amber Alert: 7-year-old in N.Y. believed in immediate danger

Police in New York issued an Amber Alert for Jaila Puello, 7, of Queens. The suspect is Jean...
Police in New York issued an Amber Alert for Jaila Puello, 7, of Queens. The suspect is Jean Puello, 40.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - Police issued an Amber Alert for a 7-year-old girl abducted from Queens on Wednesday.

Jaila Puello was described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 4-feet-1-inch tall and 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts and gray shoes.

The suspect, Jean Puello, was described as a 6-foot-tall Hispanic male, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts.

The NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad said she was taken on Grand Avenue at about 2:15 a.m.

They are believed to be traveling in a green 2002 BMW 530i with New York license plate KFM2998.

The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York Police Department - Queens Special Victims Squad at 718-520-9277 or call 911.

