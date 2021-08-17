Wilmington police investigate shooting on St. Andrews Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the St. Andrews Reserve, located in the 800 block of St. Andrews Drive.

Police officials say a man was shot while he was visiting a friend who took him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in surgery at the hospital, according to police.

Officials say this is considered an isolated incident.

No other details were released.

