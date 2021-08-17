Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington police investigate shooting on St. Andrews Drive

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the St. Andrews Reserve, located in the 800 block of St. Andrews Drive.

Police officials say a man was shot while he was visiting a friend who took him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in surgery at the hospital, according to police.

Officials say this is considered an isolated incident.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday for New Hanover County
The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach strand still closed as filming of Netflix series ‘Florida Man’ continues in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October

Latest News

Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in central NC pond
High School Football
New Hanover football cancels opening game against New Bern due to COVID protocols
It only takes a matter of minutes for thieves to get under your truck or car, steal the...
Mechanics offer tips to protect yourself from catalytic converter thefts
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henry Lewis Sisk, 48, was sentenced to 52 months...
Fugitive sex offender living under alias in Wilmington sentenced to prison