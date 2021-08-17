Senior Connect
Wilmington, New Hanover firefighters head to western N.C. to assist with possible flood rescues

Search and rescue teams from New Hanover County departed Tuesday morning for western North...
Search and rescue teams from New Hanover County departed Tuesday morning for western North Carolina as Tropical Depression Fred is expected to bring heavy rains and flooding to that part of the state.(New Hanover Fire Rescue/Twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Search and rescue teams from New Hanover County departed Tuesday morning for western North Carolina as Tropical Depression Fred is expected to bring heavy rains and flooding to that part of the state.

Several members of the North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 11 — comprised of members of the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue — were activated by North Carolina Emergency Management and will stage at Conover in Catawba County.

The team will assist local and state authorities with any possible water-related rescues associated with Tropical Depression Fred, which made landfall at Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm Monday afternoon. The storm has already spawned several tornadoes in Georgia as it spreads heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains, on a path that could cause flash floods into upstate New York.

Task Force 11 is one of seven teams that are strategically placed throughout the state to assist in rescue operations. The teams are funded by North Carolina Emergency Management.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

