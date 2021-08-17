Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

West Bladen football teams pause workouts due to COVID-19 cases

West Bladen Stadium
West Bladen Stadium
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - West Bladen High School’s varsity and junior varsity football teams have paused activities due to COVID-19 protocols, Bladen County Schools announced Tuesday.

“Bladen County Schools learned on August 13 that three individuals associated with the football teams tested positive for COVID-19,” a news release from the school system states. “Additionally, 45 individuals have been identified as close contact exposures to the positive individuals.”

West Bladen’s game against South Columbus, scheduled for Aug. 20, has been cancelled.

“It is uncertain if the teams will play West Columbus scheduled for August 27,” the news release states. “A decision has not been made as to whether a make-up game will be scheduled between these schools.”

The junior varsity team will return to workouts and competitive play after Aug. 23 and the varsity team will return to workouts and competitive play after Aug. 22.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach closed for filming of Netflix series “Florida Man” in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October
William Brent Shaw
Man sentenced to at least 16 years in prison for attack of 63-year-old woman in Bladen County

Latest News

Pender High School
Pender High School volleyball pausing following positive COVID test
Chris McGee, Topsail High School athletic director
Topsail High names new AD, head baseball and basketball coaches
(Source: KEYC)
Teams gear up for high school football season with “Bash at the Beach”
Topsail High School track
Topsail High School football and volleyball paused after positive COVID-19 tests