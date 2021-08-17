West Bladen football teams pause workouts due to COVID-19 cases

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - West Bladen High School’s varsity and junior varsity football teams have paused activities due to COVID-19 protocols, Bladen County Schools announced Tuesday.

“Bladen County Schools learned on August 13 that three individuals associated with the football teams tested positive for COVID-19,” a news release from the school system states. “Additionally, 45 individuals have been identified as close contact exposures to the positive individuals.”

West Bladen’s game against South Columbus, scheduled for Aug. 20, has been cancelled.

“It is uncertain if the teams will play West Columbus scheduled for August 27,” the news release states. “A decision has not been made as to whether a make-up game will be scheduled between these schools.”

The junior varsity team will return to workouts and competitive play after Aug. 23 and the varsity team will return to workouts and competitive play after Aug. 22.

