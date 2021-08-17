Senior Connect
Shallotte woman facing several animal cruelty charges

Laralee Williams is charged with several counts of animal cruelty
Laralee Williams is charged with several counts of animal cruelty(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Shallotte woman is facing more than a dozen charges related to animal cruelty in Brunswick County.

Laralee Gene Milligan Williams, 42, was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants from July 2020. She’s been charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals and one count each of disposition of dead domesticated animals and abandonment of animals.

According to arrest warrants, Williams is accused of abandoning and depriving “necessary sustenance” to more than 30 animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and a goat.

Warrants state that 15 adult chickens and four adult cats died.

Warrants also state that Williams allegedly failed to bury domesticated cats and chickens at least three feet deep beneath the surface of the ground within 24 hours of their deaths, or otherwise disposing the animals in a manner approved by the state veterinarian.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

