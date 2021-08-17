Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, right, wave to the crowd at a campaign stop Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he and his husband are new parents.

Buttigieg tweeted that the process isn’t complete, but is “overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents.”

According to NBC, Buttigieg and his husband have been married since 2018 and live in Washington together.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019 and became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services
Indoor mask mandate goes into effect Friday for New Hanover County
The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach strand still closed as filming of Netflix series ‘Florida Man’ continues in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
After years of suspicion, a reckoning for R. Kelly
A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city
Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announces, on August 16, 2021, the Sheriff's Office will stop...
Wisconsin sheriff now calling incarcerated people ‘residents,’ not ‘inmates’
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell: There’s no returning to pre-pandemic economy
A school district in Illinois says students who refuse to wear masks in class will be sent home.
Students who refuse to mask will be sent home in Illinois district