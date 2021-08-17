New Hanover football cancels opening game against New Bern due to COVID protocols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School’s season-opening football game against New Bern has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to head coach Dylan Dimock, one person tested positive for the virus and seven players who are unvaccinated and were exposed are currently in quarantine.

The quarantine is expected to last until next Tuesday. In the meantime, the rest of the varsity team will continue practicing, as usual, Dimock said. The Wildcats still plan on playing next week’s road game at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

The school’s junior varsity team is still expected to play New Bern on Thursday.

COVID-19 protocols prematurely ended New Hanover High School’s football season in the spring, as the team was forced to cancel its final two games of the regular season.

New Hanover is the second Cape Fear-area team to announce on Tuesday that a game had been canceled.

West Bladen High School said its varsity and junior varsity teams were pausing football-related activities after three people tested positive and 45 individuals were deemed close contacts. The varsity team’s game against South Columbus High School Friday was canceled as a result.

