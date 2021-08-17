Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US

Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.(Source: WTKR/WSB/WXIN via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a major need for school bus drivers across the U.S.

The National School Transportation Association said it expects to have trouble providing consistent service through the 2021-2022 school year.

Officials said COVID-19-related concerns and vaccine hesitancy are among the reasons why there is a lack of drivers.

The NSTA also said enhanced unemployment benefits are adding to the problem.

Several state school bus associations in states like California, New York and Pennsylvania have started recruitment campaigns for drivers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach closed for filming of Netflix series “Florida Man” in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October
William Brent Shaw
Man sentenced to at least 16 years in prison for attack of 63-year-old woman in Bladen County

Latest News

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul,...
Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
Robert Durst admitted publicly for the first time Monday at this murder trial that he had, in...
Robert Durst says he lied, penned ‘cadaver’ note to police
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii