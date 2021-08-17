Senior Connect
Hampstead man gets prison time for 2018 double fatal crash in Pender County

David Claytor Jr.
David Claytor Jr.(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Hampstead man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty in connection with a crash that killed two women in Pender County in 2018.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, David Emmanuel Claytor Jr. entered a guilty plea on Aug. 13 to two counts of felony death by motor vehicle. He was sentenced to two years in prison, given two suspended sentences of 45 to 66 months, and three years of probation once he is released.

Highway Patrol officials say Claytor, 28, was traveling west on Maple Hill School Road around 11 p.m. on June 7, 2018, when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the N.C. 50 intersection and drove straight into a wooded area, striking several trees. His vehicle came to rest 100 feet off the roadway.

Shemada Banks, 35, and Kayla Dancy, 19, both of Holly Ridge, were passengers in Claytor’s vehicle and died in the wreck.

At the time, speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, Highway Patrol officials said.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

