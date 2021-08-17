Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Get Fit With 6: Water aerobics offers exercises with less stress on the body

Get Fit With 6: Water aerobics
Get Fit With 6: Water aerobics(Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Water aerobics is a low-impact exercise that offers cardio, toning, and strengthening with less stress on the body.

“You really have to come to the pool to understand water resistance. When you’re in water, chest deep, you’re only 50 percent of your body weight. So, anyone who has issues on land at our age gets in the water and can move. It’s a wonderful thing,” said Joan Miller, water aerobics instructor at the YWCA of the Lower Cape Fear.

Joan Miller has been a water aerobics instructor for 38 years.

“You work upper body. You work lower body. Arm movements. Of course, the leg movements. We’ve got some twisting with the torso. There is cardio put in and everyone works at their own speed,” said Miller.

Cheryl Ridenour is a regular in the class, coming five days a week after spine surgery in March.

“It just feels great to be here. I know I’m doing something good for me and my body. The movement of the arms, the legs, the core, everything just strengthens that spine so perfect for that,” said Ridenour.

But, that’s not the only reason she hates to miss a class.

“Besides the exercise you’ve got the camaraderie, you’ve got the great music, you’ve got woman laughing and talking with each other. It’s just all around great,” said Ridenhour.

Another regular in the class is Ann Hill. Hill is 85 years old and started water aerobics classes when her doctor suggested it 15 years ago after knee surgery. She’s done something to stay active her entire life.

“I have heart history in my family, people having heart attacks. I’m the only one out of six siblings who hasn’t had a heart attack, so I think exercise has been my key,” said Ann Hill, water aerobics class participant.

Water aerobics also burns calories, improves flexibility, and reduces blood pressure.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI has confirmed Dr. Mark Austin in under investigation following allegations he misused...
Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license
Portion of Carolina Beach closed for Netflix film "Florida Man"
Section of beach closed for filming of Netflix series “Florida Man” in Carolina Beach
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Two arrested on weapons charges after brief chase in Wilmington
Starting in October, CFPUA will move all of its customers to a monthly billing schedule.
CFPUA to move all customers to monthly billing in October
William Brent Shaw
Man sentenced to at least 16 years in prison for attack of 63-year-old woman in Bladen County

Latest News

Pender High School
Pender High School volleyball pausing following positive COVID test
Chris McGee, Topsail High School athletic director
Topsail High names new AD, head baseball and basketball coaches
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs up the middle for a two point conversion...
Carolina Panthers fall to the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener
(Source: KEYC)
Teams gear up for high school football season with “Bash at the Beach”